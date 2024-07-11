ADVERTISEMENT

2025 Four-Star PF Amare Bynum Schedules Official Visit

Eliot Clough

Just confirmed with 2025 four-star PF Amare Bynum that he has scheduled an official visit to Iowa this fall. Waiting on a response regarding date, but he plans to take an OV with the Hawkeyes.


Hawkeye Beacon - 2025 Four-Star PF, ISU Legacy Considering Iowa

Amare Bynum's dad played for Iowa State, but he could very well cross enemy lines and end up a Hawkeye.
