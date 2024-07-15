ADVERTISEMENT

2025 Prospects Set to Take OVs + Confidence Meters + Rumblings of another visitor

Eliot Clough

Eliot Clough

HB All-American
Staff
Jan 11, 2023
4,998
7,735
113
iowa.rivals.com
Put together a list of each official visitor we're aware of that has either set a date for an OV or has one in the works. Added confidence meters for where I think Iowa is at in the possibility of landing each recruit.

iowa.rivals.com

Hawkeye Beacon - Every 2025 MBB OV Set or in the Works + Confidence Meters

Iowa MBB is set to host several 2025 recruits on official visits this fall.
iowa.rivals.com iowa.rivals.com

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Eliot Clough

Another 2025 MBB Official Visit in the Works

Replies
3
Views
1K
The Press Box
Eliot Clough
Eliot Clough
Eliot Clough

25 Prospects in the 2025 Class to Know + Confidence Meters

Replies
2
Views
335
The Press Box
Rocket_Fran
R
cigaretteman

Republicans set to tank Ukraine, Israel supplemental today

Replies
56
Views
626
Off Topic
fsu1jreed
fsu1jreed
cigaretteman

University of Iowa to rename Mercy: ‘UI Health Care Medical Center Downtown’

Replies
26
Views
490
Off Topic
GOHOX69
GOHOX69
cigaretteman

When It Comes to Disdain for Democracy, Trump Has Company

Replies
9
Views
207
Off Topic
ft254
ft254
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back