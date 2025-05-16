ADVERTISEMENT

Council Bluffs 3SSB Thread

Heading to CB from Ida Grove this morning. Gonna start watching games this afternoon.

I'm expecting a couple members of Iowa' staff to be there through the weekend. I'll update games they're at as I see them, and I'll share some thoughts on a few guys as well.

I got a good amount of intel at this event last year too, so I'll share as that stuff comes through. Gonna be a good day/weekend. Let's get it.
 
