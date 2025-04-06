ADVERTISEMENT

DT King Liggins OV reaction

Caught up with the Illinois native after his official visit.

“What stood out about the visit was just the way that they develop there players and want the best for their guys,” Liggins said. “Also they have a great team culture.”

Liggins believes his fit in the defense would be great because his team also runs a four-man front. His relationship with defensive coordinator Phil Parker and defensive line coach Kelvin Bell has gone very well so far.

“I get along with them really well,” Liggins said. “They are both great guys and I could see myself playing for them.”

Liggins still has official visits lined up to Illinois next week, Wisconsin, Purdue, Northwestern, Kansas State and Indiana. But the Hawkeyes are going to be tough to beat.

“I would say they are in the lead right now,”Liggins said.
 
