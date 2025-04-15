EC's Basketball Bullets: Portal and Recruiting Bits 4/14

Eliot Clough
HB Legend
Staff
-
- Jan 11, 2023
-
- 10,668
-
- 16,516
-
- 113
Some nuggets from the weekend re: visits and possible additions to next year's roster.
Also, apologies for the lack of content today. Got back from CO last night and proceeded to wake up a couple times in the middle of the night thanks to what I assume is food poisoning. Had a rough morning and slept a good chunk of the afternoon, but feel like I'm on the mend now.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Also, apologies for the lack of content today. Got back from CO last night and proceeded to wake up a couple times in the middle of the night thanks to what I assume is food poisoning. Had a rough morning and slept a good chunk of the afternoon, but feel like I'm on the mend now.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Last edited: