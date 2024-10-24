FUTURECAST* Expecting Iowa Football to Add Another 2025 Commit

You are using an out of date browser. It may not display this or other websites correctly.
You should upgrade or use an alternative browser
.
Just got some intel on Iowa's 2025 class and decided to FutureCast.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
All-Conference
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
All-Conference
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.