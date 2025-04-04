FutureCast* Projecting a 2026 DB to Pick Iowa

You are using an out of date browser. It may not display this or other websites correctly.
You should upgrade or use an alternative browser
.
Just got off the phone with a 2026 defensive back I believe Iowa will land at the end of his recruitment.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
HB All-American
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.