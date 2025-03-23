GAME THREAD: (6) Iowa WBB (3) Oklahoma (NCAA Tournament)

RossWB
WHO: 3-seed Oklahoma Sooners (26-7, 11-5 Big 12)
WHEN: 3:00 PM CT (Monday, March 24, 2025)
WHERE: Lloyd Noble Center (Norman, OK)
TV: ESPN (Kevin Fitzgerald, Kim Adams)
RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Rob Brooks, Kathryn Reynolds)
MOBILE: espn.com/app
ONLINE: espn.com/watch
FOLLOW: @HawkeyeBeacon | @IowaWBB | @espnW | @IowaonBTN
LINE: Oklahoma -4.5
To advance to the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in the last five seasons, Iowa will need to do something on Monday that Lisa Bluder never did and that no Iowa team has done since 1993: win a second round game on an opponent's court. Iowa did win a second round game away from home in 2021 -- but that was the COVID-impacted tournament, when all of the games were played on neutral sites in and around San Antonio.
You have to go back to 1993 and an Iowa win at Old Dominion to find a second round win for the Hawkeyes in a true road game. This year, Iowa will need to defeat 3-seed Oklahoma on its home floor to make it back to the Sweet 16 for a third consecutive season.
Oklahoma went 26-7 this season overall and 11-5 in SEC play and, like Iowa, the Sooners were one of the hottest teams in the country down the stretch. After falling to 4-5 in league play on February 2, Oklahoma ran off seven wins in a row to wrap up the regular season, then added two more wins in the SEC Tournament before losing to South Carolina in the semifinals. This is a Sooner team playing with a lot of confidence heading into Monday's game.
PREVIEW: (6) Iowa WBB vs (3) Oklahoma (NCAA Tournament)
Previewing Iowa's second round showdown with Oklahoma.
