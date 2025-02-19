GAME THREAD: Iowa MBB vs Oregon ***

RossWB
WHO: Oregon Ducks (18-8, 7-8 Big Ten)
WHEN: 7:30 PM CT (Wednesday, February 19, 2025)
WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA)
TV: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Robbie Hummel, Andy Katz)
RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bobby Hansen)
MOBILE: foxsports.com/mobile
ONLINE: foxsports.com/live
FOLLOW: @HawkeyeBeacon | @IowaHoops | @IowaonBTN
LINE: Oregon -1.5 (total of 160.5)
KENPOM: Oregon -1 (51% chance of winning)
Iowa returns home from last week's East Coast road trip for a homestand against the Pacific Northwest corner of the Big Ten's new additions: Oregon tonight and Washington on Saturday. The Ducks started Big Ten play well, going 5-3 in league action over the first month of the season. A stretch of four road trips in five games knocked the Ducks out of that winning rhythm, though, as they lost five straight games from January 25 to February 8.
The Ducks rebounded last week, though, taking a pair of home games against Northwestern and Rutgers. Now they're back on the road, facing Iowa tonight and Wisconsin on Saturday. Overall Oregon is 3-4 in Big Ten road games, tough they've lost their last four trips.
MORE HERE:
PREVIEW: Iowa MBB vs Oregon (2025)
Previewing Iowa's Big Ten home game against Oregon.
iowa.rivals.com