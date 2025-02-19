ADVERTISEMENT

*** GAME THREAD: Iowa MBB vs Oregon ***

RossWB

RossWB

HB Heisman
Staff
Feb 1, 2006
7,586
5,342
113
WHO: Oregon Ducks (18-8, 7-8 Big Ten)
WHEN: 7:30 PM CT (Wednesday, February 19, 2025)
WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA)
TV: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Robbie Hummel, Andy Katz)
RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bobby Hansen)
MOBILE: foxsports.com/mobile
ONLINE: foxsports.com/live
FOLLOW: @HawkeyeBeacon | @IowaHoops | @IowaonBTN
LINE: Oregon -1.5 (total of 160.5)
KENPOM: Oregon -1 (51% chance of winning)

Iowa returns home from last week's East Coast road trip for a homestand against the Pacific Northwest corner of the Big Ten's new additions: Oregon tonight and Washington on Saturday. The Ducks started Big Ten play well, going 5-3 in league action over the first month of the season. A stretch of four road trips in five games knocked the Ducks out of that winning rhythm, though, as they lost five straight games from January 25 to February 8.

The Ducks rebounded last week, though, taking a pair of home games against Northwestern and Rutgers. Now they're back on the road, facing Iowa tonight and Wisconsin on Saturday. Overall Oregon is 3-4 in Big Ten road games, tough they've lost their last four trips.

MORE HERE:
iowa.rivals.com

PREVIEW: Iowa MBB vs Oregon (2025)

Previewing Iowa's Big Ten home game against Oregon.
iowa.rivals.com iowa.rivals.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

RossWB

*** Iowa MBB at Rutgers GAME THREAD ***

Replies
71
Views
2K
The Press Box
SoupHawk
S
RossWB

*** Iowa WBB at #9 Ohio State GAME THREAD ***

Replies
73
Views
1K
The Press Box
RossWB
RossWB
RossWB

*** Iowa MBB at #25 Maryland GAME THREAD ***

Replies
54
Views
937
The Press Box
icwesthawk
icwesthawk
RossWB

*** Iowa MBB at Ohio State GAME THREAD ***

Replies
78
Views
1K
The Press Box
lucas80
lucas80
RossWB

*** Iowa MBB vs Minnesota GAME THREAD ***

Replies
101
Views
2K
The Press Box
Hawksfinal4
H
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back