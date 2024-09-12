Hawkeye Beacon - High School Games on Our Radar, Week 3 Hawkeye Beacon is headed to central Iowa to get a look at one of the Hawkeyes' top prospects in 2027.

I'm heading to central Iowa tomorrow to get my first in-game look at 2027 target, Luke Brewer. To reiterate what I've said a few times, Brewer might just be a five-star recruit down the line.I'll have my eyes on Brewer, one of his teammates, and a newly surfaced prospect in the 2027 class.STORY: