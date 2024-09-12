ADVERTISEMENT

Games on Our Radar, Week 3

Eliot Clough

Jan 11, 2023

HB Heisman
Staff
Jan 11, 2023
5,629
8,699
113
iowa.rivals.com
I'm heading to central Iowa tomorrow to get my first in-game look at 2027 target, Luke Brewer. To reiterate what I've said a few times, Brewer might just be a five-star recruit down the line.

I'll have my eyes on Brewer, one of his teammates, and a newly surfaced prospect in the 2027 class.

STORY:
iowa.rivals.com

Hawkeye Beacon - High School Games on Our Radar, Week 3

Hawkeye Beacon is headed to central Iowa to get a look at one of the Hawkeyes' top prospects in 2027.
iowa.rivals.com iowa.rivals.com
 
