Games on Our Radar, Week 6

Eliot Clough

Eliot Clough

HB Heisman
Staff
Jan 11, 2023
iowa.rivals.com
Heading to Fort Wayne tomorrow to sit down and talk with Jimmy Sullivan and his coach before I head to their game vs. Hempstead that evening.

Really excited to see Jimmy Football in person for the first time.

iowa.rivals.com

High School Games on Our Radar, Week Six

Heading east on the way to Columbus to watch Hawkeyes 2025 quarterback commit, Jimmy Sullivan for the very first time.
