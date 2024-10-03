Games on Our Radar, Week 6

Eliot Clough
HB Heisman
- Jan 11, 2023
- 6,011
- 9,144
- 113
Heading to Fort Wayne tomorrow to sit down and talk with Jimmy Sullivan and his coach before I head to their game vs. Hempstead that evening.
Really excited to see Jimmy Football in person for the first time.
