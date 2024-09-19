ADVERTISEMENT

High School Games on Our Radar, Week 4

Eliot Clough

Eliot Clough

Jan 11, 2023
Staying in Jones County for the Battle for the Boot on Friday night -- City High vs Iowa City West.

Pumped to get a look at some high-priority 2026 targets, Iowa commit Mason Woods, and some potential PWO recruits for the Hawkeyes.

iowa.rivals.com

Games on Our Radar, Week 4

In the Battle for the Boot, Iowa City High and Iowa City West will have their hosts of D1 football talent on the field.
