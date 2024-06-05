ADVERTISEMENT

Iose Epenesa's Official Visit to Iowa

Eliot Clough

Eliot Clough

2025 four-star DE and legacy recruit Iose Epenesa will take his official visit to Iowa this weekend. We take a look at what he has done with his career so far, schools that he's most interested in, what Eppy has had to say about his recruitment, intel from a source on Iose, and more.

iowa.rivals.com

Go Iowa Awesome - PREVIEW: Iose Epenesa to Officially Visit Iowa This Weekend

One of the top prospects on Iowa's 2025 recruiting board, Iose Epenesa will officially visit Iowa City this weekend.
