Iowa Fall Baseball Coverage

KyleHuesmann

KyleHuesmann

HR All-American
Gold Member
Apr 14, 2021
4,236
7,132
113
Iowa defeated Mississauga Academy 32-1 in 15 innings in the Fall Baseball Opener. Next game is Friday against Iowa Central.

-HITTERS-
SS Michael Seegers: (3/4) 2 1B, 2B, 4 runs, BB
LF Sam Petersen: (0/1) 3 BB, 2 runs
DH Keaton Anthony: (1/2) HR (grand slam), BB, HBP, 2 runs
1B Brennan Dorighi: (0/1) 1B, sac fly RBI, reached via error, 2 runs
DH Raider Tello: (0/2) 1B, BB, 2 runs
CF Kyle Huckstorf: (2/4) 1B, 3B, BB, 3 runs
3B Sam Hojnar: (4/4) 2 1B, 2B, HR (two-run), 3 runs
C Cade Moss: (2/3) 1B, 2B, run scored
2B Gable Mitchell: (2/4) 2 1B, BB, 2 runs
RF Brayden Frazier: (1/4) 1B, one run

Mitch Wood: (0/1) 2 BB, reached via error, 2 runs
Coy Sarsfield: (1/2) 1B
DJ Heck: (2/3) 2 1B, BB, HBP, one run
Blake Guerin: (2/5) 2 1B
Andy Nelson: (1/4) 3B, BB, 2 runs
Ben Tallman: (1/4) 2B, run scored
Ben Swails: (1/5) 2B
Ben Wilmes: (1/4) 2B, BB, run scored
Will Mulflur: (3/4) HR (solo), 2B, 3B, 2 runs
- Hit the ball hard for all three hits
Kellen Strohmeyer: (0/1) BB, HBP, run scored
Gehrig Christensen: (0/3)

-PITCHERS- (threw one inning each)
Ty Langenberg: 2 K's, 1 hit allowed
- 92 mph on the fastball
- Think he is in line to be the Friday starter
Zach Voelker: 4 K's, dropped third reached
- FB 90-92 CUT 80-81 SL 78-79 slider is similar to Will Christophersen
- Early leader for the Saturday starter spot - Cape Cod League All-Star
Jared Simpson: 2 K's, 2 BB
- 90-92 on the fastball
Keaton Anthony: 3 K's
- Right around 90 on the fastball. Really think he should see a bigger role on the mound this coming season.
Nick Gotilla: 2 K's
- High 80s on the fastball
Aaron Savary: 2 K's
Luke Llewellyn: 3 K's, one hit allowed, WP
- Fastball 90-92 mph
- Consistency is key with him. If he can limit walks, he will be a back end of the bullpen arm
Jacob Henderson: 1 K, reached via error scored, WP
Will Christophersen: 2 K's
- 90-91 mph fastball and the slider is still a big horizontal breaker
- If he can stay healthy, he will be a late inning option in the bullpen
Cade Obermueller: 3 K's
- Impressed with Cade in his short outing
- 92-95 on the fastball and the slider is very good. Arm angle makes for an interesting pitch path.
Chas Wheatley: 2 K's
- Fastball 88-89
Marcus Morgan: 3 K's, one hit allowed, WP
Jack Young: 3 K's, ont hit allowed
- Fastball 87-89
Drew Proskovec: 3 K's, 2 BB, HBP, one hit allowed, one run (faced Iowa hitters)
- Fastball is mid 80s
Casey Day: 2 BB
Caleb Strack: 2 K's (faced Iowa hitters)
Jack Whitlock: 3 K's
- FB 87-89 CV 70-71 SL 77-78
- Mixed his pitches well. Really intruiged by what he brought to the table in his first appearance.

Iowa 19280011111510 32 27
Mississauga 00000001000000 1 4

Overall, not a ton to discuss in a 32-1 blowout. Sam Hojnar and Will Mulflur had really good days at the plate. Gable Mitchell likely push for the 2B spot, but if Sam Hojnar is going to hit like he did in this game the job will be his. Pitching staff combined for 39 strikeouts in 17.0 innings (20.6 SO/9) and gave up 7 walks. Upcoming games against Iowa Central and DMACC will be better competition and push the pitchers a little bit more. I was impressed with Voelker, Obermueller and Whitlock on the mound. Chas Wheatley and Keaton Anthony could be two guys to keep an eye on, in terms of bigger roles in the bullpen.
 
  • Like
Reactions: West Side Hawks, nwhawkincr, 30hawk and 4 others
C

CollegeFiend15

HR All-State
Gold Member
Jun 19, 2001
722
539
93
There was a lot of positive vibes from Marcus Morgan last season early in the season. The season did not go as he wished, I'm sure.

New season, and you don't seem quit as high on him, what gives? Is his fastball down? Still lacks control? I thought he could be a rotation main stay for the three seasons before getting drafted after his junior season.
 
KyleHuesmann

KyleHuesmann

HR All-American
Gold Member
Apr 14, 2021
4,236
7,132
113
CollegeFiend15 said:
There was a lot of positive vibes from Marcus Morgan last season early in the season. The season did not go as he wished, I'm sure.

New season, and you don't seem quit as high on him, what gives? Is his fastball down? Still lacks control? I thought he could be a rotation main stay for the three seasons before getting drafted after his junior season.
Click to expand...
He still struggled with walks this summer in Waterloo. The hope is that he has a good fall and moves past the control struggles, but at this point one inning against Mississauga doesn’t change anything.

At this point in time, I don’t think Brecht or Morgan will be weekend starters.
 
HawkeyeGenius

HawkeyeGenius

HR All-American
Gold Member
Nov 25, 2021
4,186
5,786
113
KyleHuesmann said:
He still struggled with walks this summer in Waterloo. The hope is that he has a good fall and moves past the control struggles, but at this point one inning against Mississauga doesn’t change anything.

At this point in time, I don’t think Brecht or Morgan will be weekend starters.
Click to expand...
If neither of them are starters and they still have the same issues I'd say that's disappointing.
 
KyleHuesmann

KyleHuesmann

HR All-American
Gold Member
Apr 14, 2021
4,236
7,132
113
HawkeyeGenius said:
If neither of them are starters and they still have the same issues I'd say that's disappointing.
Click to expand...
I expect Brody to be a piece in the bullpen. Have to figure Langenberg and Voelker are weekend starters, so that leaves just one spot.
 
KyleHuesmann

KyleHuesmann

HR All-American
Gold Member
Apr 14, 2021
4,236
7,132
113
Iowa defeated Iowa Central 16-7 in 14 innnings on September 30th.

-HITTERS-
Michael Seegers: (2/4) 1 3B, 1 BB, 1 K
Gable Mitchell: (3/5) 2 2B
Kyle Huckstorf: (2/4) 2 RBI, 1 BB, 2 SB
DJ Heck: (1/2) 1 K
Keaton Anthony: (0/1) 2 BB, 1 K
Brayden Frazier: (0/3) 2 K, 1 SB
Ben Wilmes: (0/2) 1 K
Coy Sarsfield: (0/2) 1 K
Sam Hojnar: (0/4) 1 BB, 1 K
Brennen Dorighi: (4/4) 2 RBI
Ben Tallman: (0/2)
Raider Tello: (2/3) 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 BB
Mitch Wood: (1/2) 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 K
Sam Petersen: (1/2) 1 2B, 2 RBI
Kellen Strohmeyer: (0/3) 3 K
Andy Nelson: (1/3) 1 3B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K
Gehrig Christensen: (0/1) 1 BB, 1 K
Will Mulflur: (0/3) 1 RBI
Cade Moss: (2/3)
Blake Guerin: (0/3) 1 K
Ben Swails: (0/2) 1 RBI

-PITCHING-
Ty Langenberg: 1.0 INN, 2 K
Jared Simpson: 1.0 INN, 2 K, 1 BB
Zach Voelker: 1.0 INN, 2 K, 1 BB
Cade Obermueller: 1.0 INN, 3 K, 3 BB
Keaton Anthony: 1.0 INN, 2 K
Aaron Savary: 1.0 INN, 1 H
Nick Gotilla: 1.0 INN, 2 K, 1 H
Will Christophersen: 2.0 INN, 6 K
Marcus Morgan: 1.0 INN, 2 K
Luke Llewellyn: 1.0 INN, 1 H, 2 K, 1 BB
Chas Wheatley: 1.0 INN, 1 K
Jack Whitlock: 1.0 INN, 3 H
Jacob Henderson: 1.0 INN, 3 H, 1 K

I was not at this game. This is just the box score I had sent to me from a team manager.
 
KyleHuesmann

KyleHuesmann

HR All-American
Gold Member
Apr 14, 2021
4,236
7,132
113
Iowa defeated Des Moines Area CC 17-2 in 14 innings. Black & Gold World Series in Oct 17-19.

-HITTERS-
SS Michael Seegers: (1/3) 2B, K
LF Sam Petersen: (3/4) HR, 3B, 1B, HBP, K
DH Keaton Anthony: (2/2) 2B, 1B, BB
1B Brennen Dorighi: (1/2) 1B, BB
DH Raider Tello: (1/3) 1B
3B Sam Hojnar: (3/4) 3B, 2 2B, K
CF Kyle Huckstorf: (0/4)
C Cade Moss: (0/1) BB
RF Will Mulflur: (1/3) 1B
2B Gable Mitchell: (0/2) BB
Ben Tallman: (1/3) 2B, K
Andy Nelson: (0/1) 2 BB
Blake Guerin: (1/3) 2B
DJ Heck: (1/2) 1B, BB
Ben Swails: (2/3) 2 1B
Kellen Strohmeyer: (0/3)
Ben Wilmes: (1/2) 1B, BB
Brayden Frazier: (1/3) 1B, 2 K
Coy Sarsfield: (2/2) 2 2B
Gehrig Christensen: (0/1) BB
Mitch Wood: (0/2) K

-PITCHERS-
Ty Langenberg: 1.0 INN, K, 2 H
Jared Simpson: 1.0 INN, 1 H, K
Zach Voelker: 1.0 INN, 2 K
Keaton Anthony: 2.0 INN, 5 K, 2 BB
Nick Gotilla: 1.0 INN, 1 K
Aaron Savary: 1.0 INN, 1 K
Marcus Morgan: 1.0 INN, 2 K, BB, HBP
Will Christophersen: 1.0 INN, 3 K
Cade Obermueller: 1.0 INN, 3 K
Chas Wheatley: 1.0 INN, 2 K
Luke Llewellyn: 1.0 INN, 3 K, 1 H
Jack Young: 1.0 INN, 2 K
Casey Day: 1.0 INN, 3 K, 2 R, 1 H, 2 BB, HBP
 
KyleHuesmann

KyleHuesmann

HR All-American
Gold Member
Apr 14, 2021
4,236
7,132
113
Infield
Still think it is going to be 3B Tello, SS Seegers on the left side. Dorighi and Keaton at 1B/DH and then there will be even more flexibility there if Keaton sees more time on the mound. 2B is interesting because Gable Mitchell was getting starts there in the fall games. Sam Hojnar and Andy Nelson are also candidates to see time. Hojnar can move around from DH/2B/3B.

Catcher
The big news here was Ben Wilmes moving from infield to catcher. Cade Moss, Ben Tallman and Wilmes will all battle for that spot and all of them got experience at the plate last year. Right now, Cade is the leader to start imo.

Outfield
Should be the strength of the team. Sam Petersen, Kyle Huckstorf, Chase Moseley, Will Mulfur, Brennen Dorighi, Brayden Frazier and even DJ Heck. I expect opening day to be Petersen, Huckstorf and Moseley, but there is some depth behind them.

Starting Rotation
Ty Langenberg will almost surely be the Friday starter and after that it is pretty open. I've been told Zach Voelker is probably in the lead for the Saturday spot, but it's not locked down like Ty. Could come down to who improves and looks the best over the winter. Marcus Morgan has shown some improvement, Jared Simpson, Cade Obermueller are other options. Hard to make an educated guess because all of these guys are throwing just one inning in the fall games.

Bullpen
This will probably end up being the key to the Iowa team next season. Nedved, Beutel, Davitt, Schultz and Baumann are all gone. I think there is a chance Will Christophersen could be a Nedved type this season with the ability to go one inning or 3-4 innings. There have been lots of strikeouts in the fall games so far. Will be interesting to see some of these guys face each other during the Black & Gold World Series.

I think Keaton Anthony has to be used this season. He has been impressive this fall. Chas Wheatley could be poised for a bigger role. Jacob Henderson as well. Parkland transfer Jack Young has quitely been pretty solid in the two games I've been to. Luke Llewellyn is another guy that has the stuff to be a back end of the bullpen arm, but just needs to consistently hit the strike zone.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

funnyfletcher

2022 Summer League Stats

Replies
2
Views
619
Hawkeye Sports Catch All
funnyfletcher
funnyfletcher
Blair Sanderson

New Story PFF Deep Dive: Illinois & Iowa

Replies
13
Views
1K
The Hawkeye Lounge
Colorado_Hawk
Colorado_Hawk
Blair Sanderson

New Story PFF Deep Dive: Michigan & Iowa

Replies
13
Views
1K
The Hawkeye Lounge
J_Heater
J_Heater
Blair Sanderson

New Story PFF Deep Dive: Rutgers & Iowa

Replies
10
Views
927
The Hawkeye Lounge
kg3
K
nu2u

Yes or No: Iowa vs. Rutgers ******RESULTS******

Replies
32
Views
1K
Iowa Football
nu2u
nu2u

Latest posts

Top Bottom