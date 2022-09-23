Iowa Fall Baseball Coverage

Infield

Still think it is going to be 3B Tello, SS Seegers on the left side. Dorighi and Keaton at 1B/DH and then there will be even more flexibility there if Keaton sees more time on the mound. 2B is interesting because Gable Mitchell was getting starts there in the fall games. Sam Hojnar and Andy Nelson are also candidates to see time. Hojnar can move around from DH/2B/3B.



Catcher

The big news here was Ben Wilmes moving from infield to catcher. Cade Moss, Ben Tallman and Wilmes will all battle for that spot and all of them got experience at the plate last year. Right now, Cade is the leader to start imo.



Outfield

Should be the strength of the team. Sam Petersen, Kyle Huckstorf, Chase Moseley, Will Mulfur, Brennen Dorighi, Brayden Frazier and even DJ Heck. I expect opening day to be Petersen, Huckstorf and Moseley, but there is some depth behind them.



Starting Rotation

Ty Langenberg will almost surely be the Friday starter and after that it is pretty open. I've been told Zach Voelker is probably in the lead for the Saturday spot, but it's not locked down like Ty. Could come down to who improves and looks the best over the winter. Marcus Morgan has shown some improvement, Jared Simpson, Cade Obermueller are other options. Hard to make an educated guess because all of these guys are throwing just one inning in the fall games.



Bullpen

This will probably end up being the key to the Iowa team next season. Nedved, Beutel, Davitt, Schultz and Baumann are all gone. I think there is a chance Will Christophersen could be a Nedved type this season with the ability to go one inning or 3-4 innings. There have been lots of strikeouts in the fall games so far. Will be interesting to see some of these guys face each other during the Black & Gold World Series.



I think Keaton Anthony has to be used this season. He has been impressive this fall. Chas Wheatley could be poised for a bigger role. Jacob Henderson as well. Parkland transfer Jack Young has quitely been pretty solid in the two games I've been to. Luke Llewellyn is another guy that has the stuff to be a back end of the bullpen arm, but just needs to consistently hit the strike zone.