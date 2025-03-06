ADVERTISEMENT

Iowa High School Boys State Basketball Thread

Eliot Clough

Eliot Clough

HB Heisman
Staff
Jan 11, 2023
9,667
14,376
113
iowa.rivals.com
Next week, the Iowa High School State Basketball Tournament kicks off in Des Moines.

Hawkeye recruits on the gridiron and on the court will compete for a state championship.

Who will be there, what time they play and more:
iowa.rivals.com

Prospects with Iowa Ties Competing at State Basketball

Prospects with connections to Iowa football and Iowa basketball will compete at state starting next week.
iowa.rivals.com iowa.rivals.com
 
  • Like
Reactions: HIWILLE
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Eliot Clough

Headed to Lincoln, Des Moines

Replies
3
Views
303
The Press Box
Hans81
H
RossWB

*** Iowa MBB vs #8 Michigan State GAME THREAD ***

Replies
59
Views
1K
The Press Box
hawk_a_holic
H
RossWB

On Payton Sandfort, Senior Day, and the Season That Wasn't

Replies
0
Views
319
The Press Box
RossWB
RossWB
belezabro

Iowa High School State Championships

Replies
212
Views
30K
Iowa Wrestling
Sdwrestler_20
S
Eliot Clough

HawkCast Ep 125 COOPER BOWL: Pick-Six for Past Hawkeyes DB and Iowa Native

Replies
0
Views
164
The Press Box
Eliot Clough
Eliot Clough
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back