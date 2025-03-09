ADVERTISEMENT

*** Iowa MBB at Nebraska GAME THREAD ***

WHO: Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-13, 7-12 Big Ten)
WHEN: 11:30 AM CT (Sunday, March 9, 2025)
WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA) Pinnacle Bank Arena (Lincoln, NE)
TV: FOX (Kevin Kugler, Nick Bahe)
RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bobby Hansen)
MOBILE: foxsports.com/mobile
ONLINE: foxsports.com/live
FOLLOW: @HawkeyeBeacon | @IowaHoops | @IowaonBTN
LINE: Nebraska -7.5 (total of 155.5)
KENPOM: Nebraska -7 (73% chance of winning)

End of the line?

Sunday's game at Nebraska (11:30 AM CT, FOX) is Iowa's regular season finale -- and without a win to get into the B1G Tournament, it will be the end of Iowa's season, full stop.

Will it also be the end of the Fran era at Iowa?

PREVIEW:
iowa.rivals.com

PREVIEW: Iowa MBB at Nebraska (2025)

Previewing Iowa's regular season finale at Nebraska.
iowa.rivals.com iowa.rivals.com
 
