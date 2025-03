Iowa MBB at Nebraska GAME THREAD ***

PREVIEW: Iowa MBB at Nebraska (2025) Previewing Iowa's regular season finale at Nebraska.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-13, 7-12 Big Ten)11:30 AM CT (Sunday, March 9, 2025)Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA) Pinnacle Bank Arena (Lincoln, NE)FOX (Kevin Kugler, Nick Bahe)Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bobby Hansen) @IowaHoops | @IowaonBTNNebraska -7.5 (total of 155.5)Nebraska -7 (73% chance of winning)End of the line?Sunday's game at Nebraska (11:30 AM CT, FOX) is Iowa's regular season finale -- and without a win to get into the B1G Tournament, it will be the end of Iowa's season, full stop.Will it also be the end of the Fran era at Iowa?PREVIEW: