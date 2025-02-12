Iowa MBB at Rutgers GAME THREAD ***

RossWB
HB Heisman
Staff
-
- Feb 1, 2006
-
- 7,448
-
- 5,224
-
- 113
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-12, 5-8 Big Ten)
WHEN: 5:30 PM CT (Wednesday, February 12, 2025)
WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena (Piscataway, NJ)
TV: BTN (Jason Horowitz, Robbie Hummel)
RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bobby Hansen)
MOBILE: foxsports.com/mobile
ONLINE: foxsports.com/live
FOLLOW: @HawkeyeBeacon | @IowaHoops | @IowaonBTN
LINE: Rutgers -5.5 (total of 161.5)
KENPOM: Rutgers -4 (66% chance of winning)
13-10 Iowa versus 12-12 Rutgers; 14th place in the Big Ten standings against 13th place in the Big Ten standings. Suffice to say, this is not the flashiest Big Ten game of the week by any stretch of the imagination.
This is the first of a two-game East Coast road trip of the Hawkeyes (who play #25 Maryland on Sunday), who are headed on the road on a three-game losing streak and having losing six of their last seven games. Rutgers lost a game at Maryland on Sunday and has split their last four games.
PREVIEW:
WHEN: 5:30 PM CT (Wednesday, February 12, 2025)
WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena (Piscataway, NJ)
TV: BTN (Jason Horowitz, Robbie Hummel)
RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bobby Hansen)
MOBILE: foxsports.com/mobile
ONLINE: foxsports.com/live
FOLLOW: @HawkeyeBeacon | @IowaHoops | @IowaonBTN
LINE: Rutgers -5.5 (total of 161.5)
KENPOM: Rutgers -4 (66% chance of winning)
13-10 Iowa versus 12-12 Rutgers; 14th place in the Big Ten standings against 13th place in the Big Ten standings. Suffice to say, this is not the flashiest Big Ten game of the week by any stretch of the imagination.
This is the first of a two-game East Coast road trip of the Hawkeyes (who play #25 Maryland on Sunday), who are headed on the road on a three-game losing streak and having losing six of their last seven games. Rutgers lost a game at Maryland on Sunday and has split their last four games.
PREVIEW:
PREVIEW: Iowa MBB at Rutgers (2025)
Previewing Iowa's Big Ten road game against Rutgers.
iowa.rivals.com