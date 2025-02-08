ADVERTISEMENT

*** Iowa MBB vs #21 Wisconsin GAME THREAD ***

RossWB

RossWB

HB Heisman
Staff
Feb 1, 2006
7,419
5,197
113
WHO: #21 Wisconsin Badgers (18-5, 9-4 Big Ten)
WHEN: 12:00 PM CT (Saturday, February 8, 2025)
WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA)
TV: NBC (Noah Eagle, Nick Bahe)
RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bobby Hansen)
MOBILE: peacocktv.com
ONLINE: peacocktv.com
FOLLOW: @HawkeyeBeacon | @IowaHoops | @IowaonBTN
LINE: Wisconsin -4.5
KENPOM: Wisconsin -6 (Wisconsin 69% chance of winning)

And now for something a little different: a Big Ten rematch.

Rematches used to be a regular feature of Big Ten schedules, of course, back in the long ago days of the 10-, 11-, and 12-team Big Tens. Even the more recent 14-team incarnation still had room for seven league rematches per year. But in the new 18-team iteration of the Big Ten, there are only three rematches in the 20-game conference schedule.

The first of Iowa's three rematches comes on Saturday, against Wisconsin. (Northwestern and Nebraska are the other league teams Iowa will face for a second time later this year.)

After that first game, a 116-85 Badger bludgeoning of the Hawkeyes, Iowa responded with back-to-back wins, before stumbling into their current skid of five losses in six games. Wisconsin, on the other hand, won four straight Big Ten games after that big win, part of a 7-2 run in league action since the win over Iowa.

Suffice to say, these programs enter this rematch on very different tracks and with very different levels of momentum.

MORE HERE:
iowa.rivals.com

PREVIEW: Iowa MBB vs No. 21 Wisconsin (2025)

Previewing Iowa's Big Ten rematch against #21 Wisconsin.
iowa.rivals.com iowa.rivals.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

RossWB

*** Iowa MBB vs #7 Purdue GAME THREAD ***

Replies
92
Views
2K
The Press Box
danny14
D
RossWB

*** Iowa MBB vs Nebraska GAME THREAD ***

Replies
95
Views
2K
The Press Box
HIWILLE
H
RossWB

*** Iowa MBB vs Minnesota GAME THREAD ***

Replies
101
Views
2K
The Press Box
Hawksfinal4
H
RossWB

*** Iowa MBB at Wisconsin GAME THREAD ***

Replies
80
Views
2K
The Press Box
joelbc1
joelbc1
RossWB

*** Iowa MBB vs Northwestern Game Thread ***

Replies
80
Views
2K
The Press Box
ck49
C
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back