Iowa MBB vs #21 Wisconsin GAME THREAD ***

WHO: #21 Wisconsin Badgers (18-5, 9-4 Big Ten)
WHEN: 12:00 PM CT (Saturday, February 8, 2025)
WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA)
TV: NBC (Noah Eagle, Nick Bahe)
RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bobby Hansen)
MOBILE: peacocktv.com
ONLINE: peacocktv.com
FOLLOW: @HawkeyeBeacon | @IowaHoops | @IowaonBTN
LINE: Wisconsin -4.5
KENPOM: Wisconsin -6 (Wisconsin 69% chance of winning)
And now for something a little different: a Big Ten rematch.
Rematches used to be a regular feature of Big Ten schedules, of course, back in the long ago days of the 10-, 11-, and 12-team Big Tens. Even the more recent 14-team incarnation still had room for seven league rematches per year. But in the new 18-team iteration of the Big Ten, there are only three rematches in the 20-game conference schedule.
The first of Iowa's three rematches comes on Saturday, against Wisconsin. (Northwestern and Nebraska are the other league teams Iowa will face for a second time later this year.)
After that first game, a 116-85 Badger bludgeoning of the Hawkeyes, Iowa responded with back-to-back wins, before stumbling into their current skid of five losses in six games. Wisconsin, on the other hand, won four straight Big Ten games after that big win, part of a 7-2 run in league action since the win over Iowa.
Suffice to say, these programs enter this rematch on very different tracks and with very different levels of momentum.
MORE HERE:
PREVIEW: Iowa MBB vs No. 21 Wisconsin (2025)
Previewing Iowa's Big Ten rematch against #21 Wisconsin.
