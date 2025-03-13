Iowa MBB vs #24 Illinois (Big Ten Tournament) GAME THREAD ***

RossWB
HB Heisman
Staff
-
- Feb 1, 2006
-
- 7,863
-
- 5,605
-
- 113
WHO: #24 Illinois Fighting Illini (20-11, 12-8 Big Ten)
WHEN: approximately 5:30 PM CT (Thursday, March 13, 2025)
WHERE: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN)
TV: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Robbie Hummel, Andy Katz)
RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bobby Hansen)
MOBILE: foxsports.com/mobile
ONLINE: foxsports.com/live
FOLLOW: @HawkeyeBeacon | @IowaHoops | @IowaonBTN
LINE: Illinois -10.5 (total of 165.5)
KENPOM: Illinois -8 (78% chance of winning)
For the first time since winning four games in four days to claim the Big Ten Tournament trophy in 2022, Iowa won a game in the Big Ten Tournament, dispatching Ohio State yesterday, 77-70. The Hawkeyes' reward? Being double-digit underdogs to #24 Illinois in the second round of the tournament.
The Illini rebounded from a late season three-game losing streak with a three-game wining streak -- a winning streak that actually began with an 81-61 win over Iowa in Champaign and also included decisive wins over Michigan and Purdue. Health has been Illinois' biggest failing this year, but the Illini appear to be getting their health in order just in time for the postseason -- which may not bode well for the Hawkeyes tonight.
MORE HERE:
