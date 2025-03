Iowa MBB vs #24 Illinois (Big Ten Tournament) GAME THREAD ***

PREVIEW: Iowa MBB vs No. 24 Illinois (2025 Big Ten Tournament) Previewing Iowa MBB's Big Ten Tournament game with Illinois.

#24 Illinois Fighting Illini (20-11, 12-8 Big Ten)approximately 5:30 PM CT (Thursday, March 13, 2025)Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN)BTN (Kevin Kugler, Robbie Hummel, Andy Katz)Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bobby Hansen) @IowaHoops | @IowaonBTNIllinois -10.5 (total of 165.5)Illinois -8 (78% chance of winning)For the first time since winning four games in four days to claim the Big Ten Tournament trophy in 2022, Iowa won a game in the Big Ten Tournament, dispatching Ohio State yesterday, 77-70 . The Hawkeyes' reward? Being double-digit underdogs to #24 Illinois in the second round of the tournament.The Illini rebounded from a late season three-game losing streak with a three-game wining streak -- a winning streak that actually began with an 81-61 win over Iowa in Champaign and also included decisive wins over Michigan and Purdue . Health has been Illinois' biggest failing this year, but the Illini appear to be getting their health in order just in time for the postseason -- which may not bode well for the Hawkeyes tonight.MORE HERE: