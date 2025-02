Iowa MBB vs #7 Purdue GAME THREAD ***

PREVIEW: Iowa MBB vs No. 7 Purdue (2025) Previewing Iowa's Tuesday night tilt with #7 Purdue.

#7 Purdue Boilermakers (17-5, 9-2 Big Ten)6:00 PM CT (Tuesday, February 4, 2025)Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA)Peacock (Paul Burmeister and Stephen Bardo)Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bobby Hansen) @CBBonFOX | @IowaonBTNPurdue -7.5 (total of 155.5)Purdue -6 (Purdue 71% chance of winning)Tuesday night's game against #7 Purdue (17-5 overall, 9-2 in the Big Ten) looked daunting a week ago, when the Boilermakers were fresh off a 27-point home win over Michigan while Iowa was fresh off a 17-point loss at Ohio State . Since then Purdue added a win over Indiana last Friday night, while Iowa found that Owen Freeman , the Hawkeyes' leading scorer and rebounder this season, will miss the rest of the season with an injury.Suffice to say, calling tonight's game "daunting" seems like a quaint understatement now. The Hawkeyes will be facing one of the best teams they've played all year -- and doing so without their best player. Not good.MORE HERE: