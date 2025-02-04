Iowa MBB vs #7 Purdue GAME THREAD ***

RossWB
WHO: #7 Purdue Boilermakers (17-5, 9-2 Big Ten)
WHEN: 6:00 PM CT (Tuesday, February 4, 2025)
WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA)
TV: Peacock (Paul Burmeister and Stephen Bardo)
RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bobby Hansen)
MOBILE: peacocktv.com
ONLINE: peacocktv.com
FOLLOW: @HawkeyeBeacon | @IowaHoops | @CBBonFOX | @IowaonBTN
LINE: Purdue -7.5 (total of 155.5)
KENPOM: Purdue -6 (Purdue 71% chance of winning)
Tuesday night's game against #7 Purdue (17-5 overall, 9-2 in the Big Ten) looked daunting a week ago, when the Boilermakers were fresh off a 27-point home win over Michigan while Iowa was fresh off a 17-point loss at Ohio State. Since then Purdue added a win over Indiana last Friday night, while Iowa found that Owen Freeman, the Hawkeyes' leading scorer and rebounder this season, will miss the rest of the season with an injury.
Suffice to say, calling tonight's game "daunting" seems like a quaint understatement now. The Hawkeyes will be facing one of the best teams they've played all year -- and doing so without their best player. Not good.
