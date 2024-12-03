ADVERTISEMENT

*** Iowa MBB vs Northwestern Game Thread ***

RossWB

RossWB

HB Heisman
Staff
Feb 1, 2006
6,895
4,494
113
WHO: Northwestern Wildcats (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten)

WHEN: 6:02 PM CT (Tuesday, December 3, 2024)

WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA)

TV: Peacock (Paul Burmeister, Stephen Bardo)

RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bobby Hansen)

MOBILE: peacocktv.com

ONLINE: peacocktv.com

FOLLOW: @HawkeyeBeacon | @IowaHoops | @NBCSports | @IowaonBTN

LINE: Iowa -5.5 (total of 149.5)

KENPOM: Iowa -5 (Iowa 70% chance of winning)

A little taste of Big Ten action for Iowa MBB against Northwestern tonight (6 PM CT, Peacock).

Here's what to know about the 'Cats:
iowa.rivals.com

PREVIEW: Iowa MBB vs Northwestern

Previewing Iowa's Big Ten opener against Northwestern.
iowa.rivals.com iowa.rivals.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

RossWB

Iowa vs Utah State LIVE Thread

Replies
82
Views
2K
The Press Box
chuck285
C
RossWB

PREVIEW: Iowa football vs Nebraska

Replies
1
Views
289
The Press Box
icwesthawk
icwesthawk
RossWB

PREVIEW: Iowa vs Washington State

Replies
0
Views
203
The Press Box
RossWB
RossWB
RossWB

PREVIEW: Iowa MBB vs Rider

Replies
2
Views
190
The Press Box
tumorboy
tumorboy
Adam Jacobi

** Iowa at Maryland LIVE Thread

Replies
202
Views
2K
The Press Box
WaterlooChazz
W
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back