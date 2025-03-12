Iowa MBB vs Ohio State Big Ten Tournament GAME THREAD ***

RossWB
WHO: Ohio State Buckeyes (17-14, 9-11 Big Ten)
WHEN: approximately 5:30 PM CT (Wednesday, March 12, 2025)
WHERE: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN)
TV: Peacock (Paul Burmeister, Robbie Hummel, Nicole Auerbach)
RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bobby Hansen)
MOBILE: peacocktv.com
ONLINE: peacocktv.com
FOLLOW: @HawkeyeBeacon | @IowaHoops | @IowaonBTN
LINE: Ohio State -5.5 (total of 154.5)
KENPOM: Ohio State -5 (66% chance of winning)
It's Big Ten Tournament week and the overriding feeling this year is déjà vu. For the third straight season, Iowa's opening game in the tournament is against Ohio State. In 2023, 5-seed Iowa was upset by 13-seed Ohio State, 73-69. Last year, 7-seed Iowa was upset by 10-seed Ohio State, 90-78. This year, the seed situation is reversed -- Ohio State is the favorite as the 10-seed, while Iowa is the underdog as the 15-seed. Will that result in a flip in the result of the game as well?
Ohio State ended the year in streaky form, going 3-5 in their final eight games of the season. But "streaky" was also Ohio State's identity all season long -- the Buckeyes have not won or lost more than three games in a row all year. This is simply an up and down team that has struggled with consistency all year.
MORE HERE:
