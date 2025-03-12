ADVERTISEMENT

*** Iowa MBB vs Ohio State Big Ten Tournament GAME THREAD ***

RossWB

RossWB

HB Heisman
Staff
Feb 1, 2006
7,862
5,603
113
WHO: Ohio State Buckeyes (17-14, 9-11 Big Ten)
WHEN: approximately 5:30 PM CT (Wednesday, March 12, 2025)
WHERE: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN)
TV: Peacock (Paul Burmeister, Robbie Hummel, Nicole Auerbach)
RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bobby Hansen)
MOBILE: peacocktv.com
ONLINE: peacocktv.com
FOLLOW: @HawkeyeBeacon | @IowaHoops | @IowaonBTN
LINE: Ohio State -5.5 (total of 154.5)
KENPOM: Ohio State -5 (66% chance of winning)

It's Big Ten Tournament week and the overriding feeling this year is déjà vu. For the third straight season, Iowa's opening game in the tournament is against Ohio State. In 2023, 5-seed Iowa was upset by 13-seed Ohio State, 73-69. Last year, 7-seed Iowa was upset by 10-seed Ohio State, 90-78. This year, the seed situation is reversed -- Ohio State is the favorite as the 10-seed, while Iowa is the underdog as the 15-seed. Will that result in a flip in the result of the game as well?

Ohio State ended the year in streaky form, going 3-5 in their final eight games of the season. But "streaky" was also Ohio State's identity all season long -- the Buckeyes have not won or lost more than three games in a row all year. This is simply an up and down team that has struggled with consistency all year.

MORE HERE:
iowa.rivals.com

PREVIEW: Iowa MBB vs Ohio State (2025 Big Ten Tournament)

Previewing Iowa's round one game against Ohio State in the 2025 Big Ten Tournament.
iowa.rivals.com iowa.rivals.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

RossWB

LIVE THREAD: Iowa WBB vs Ohio State (Big Ten Tournament)

Replies
52
Views
2K
The Press Box
WaterlooChazz
W
RossWB

2025 MBB Big Ten Tournament bracket set - Iowa gets 15-seed

Replies
4
Views
518
The Press Box
danny14
D
RossWB

LIVE THREAD: Iowa WBB vs Michigan State (Big Ten Tournament)

Replies
64
Views
2K
The Press Box
Hans81
H
RossWB

*** Iowa WBB at #9 Ohio State GAME THREAD ***

Replies
73
Views
2K
The Press Box
RossWB
RossWB
RossWB

*** Iowa MBB at Ohio State GAME THREAD ***

Replies
78
Views
2K
The Press Box
lucas80
lucas80
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back