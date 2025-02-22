Iowa MBB vs Washington GAME THREAD ***

RossWB
WHO: Washington Huskies (13-13, 4-11 Big Ten)
WHEN: 3:00 PM CT (Saturday, February 22, 2025)
WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA)
TV: FS1 (Connor Onion, Nick Bahe)
RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bobby Hansen)
MOBILE: foxsports.com/mobile
ONLINE: foxsports.com/live
FOLLOW: @HawkeyeBeacon | @IowaHoops | @IowaonBTN
LINE: Iowa -6.5 (total of 158.5)
KENPOM: Iowa -7 (74% chance of winning)
Iowa's fourth and final game against a Big Ten newcomer comes on Saturday afternoon, as they host the Washington Huskies at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. So far, those games against the Big Ten's new West Coast contingent haven't gone well; the Hawkeyes dropped to 0-3 in those games after an 80-78 loss to Oregon on Wednesday night.
One reason for encouragement? As much as Iowa has struggled this season, the Huskies have struggled even more. They rank 92nd in KenPom (versus 67th for Iowa) and are 13-13 overall and 4-11 in Big Ten action. KenPom gives Iowa a 74% chance of winning on Saturday, by far the Hawkeyes' best remaining odds for a victory.
Still, this might have been a game Iowa would have rather played a month ago. Washington began the season 1-8 in Big Ten play, but the Huskies have gone 3-3 since then, alternating wins and losses in their last six games. Two of those three wins even came on the road, with a 71-68 win at Minnesota and a 75-73 win at Penn State last week. The Huskies enter this game off an 89-85 overtime home loss to Rutgers in mid-week.
MORE HERE:
MORE HERE:
