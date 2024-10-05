ADVERTISEMENT

* * * IOWA @ OSU * * * game thread

Iowa on the road again in the B1(8)G (again unless you count Kinnick North as a home game) against one of the top teams in D1 football, the mighty Ohio State Bucknuts. Does Iowa have a chance despite being a near 3 touchdown underdog? IF they start strong and paly error free and penalty free football they can hang around and maybe, just maybe OSU makes a mistake that Iowa can capitalize on and actually win the game in a stunning upset of the year (so far). It is a heart verses head game, One of those where your heart says we win, but the head says a loss. Have to go with the head and say OSU, but Iowa keeps it close until near the end. OSU by 13.
 
