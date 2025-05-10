ADVERTISEMENT

Iowa vs. #10 Oregon State Baseball LIVE THREAD

Just got sat down in the press box. Covering baseball for the first time since I was the play-by-play guy for the Waterloo Bucks in 2021. Been a hot sec.

Good to be back at the diamond.

Aaron Savary starting on the diamond today for the Hawks. He's 7-0 with 60.2 innings pitched. 3.56 ERA.

Dax Whitney is the starter for Oregon State. He's 3-3 with 49.1 innings pitched. 4.56 ERA.

You can watch on B1G+.
 
