ADVERTISEMENT

**Iowa vs. Northern Illinois LIVE THREAD**

Adam Jacobi

Adam Jacobi

HB All-American
Staff
Dec 30, 2022
2,816
3,919
113
First game of the regular season commencing soon, on Big Ten Plus only. Absolutely asinine to put games of a sold-out team on streaming-only. without even a local TV option.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Torg and WaterlooChazz
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Adam Jacobi

*** WBB Open Thread - Missouri Western ***

Replies
18
Views
1K
The Press Box
aflachawk
A
Adam Jacobi

New Story Iowa 110, Missouri Western 55: New Faces, Familiar Tempo

Replies
5
Views
1K
Iowa Women's Basketball
retrodent
R
QChawks

*****N Illinois vs Iowa Game Thread*****

Replies
112
Views
6K
Iowa Women's Basketball
Franisdaman
Franisdaman
Adam Jacobi

WBB Open Practice 1 thoughts

Replies
3
Views
3K
The Press Box
ft254
ft254
Adam Jacobi

The Six-Pack, 10/15: WBB Recruiting, MBB Preview, More

Replies
1
Views
937
The Press Box
Rocket_Fran
R
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back