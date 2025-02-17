ADVERTISEMENT

*** Iowa WBB at #9 Ohio State GAME THREAD ***

WHO: #9 Ohio State Buckeyes (21-3, 10-3 Big Ten)
WHEN: 11:00 AM CT (Sunday, February 17, 2025)
WHERE: Schottenstein Center (Columbus, OH)
TV: FOX
RADIO: Hawkee Radio Network (Rob Brooks, Kathryn Reynolds)
MOBILE: foxsports.com/mobile
ONLINE: foxsports.com/live
FOLLOW: @HawkeyeBeacon | @IowaWBB | @IowaonBTN
LINE: Ohio State -5.5 (total of 143.5)

An unusual tip-off thanks to the President's Day holiday -- and a seriously tough opponent as well.

Today's game will be a huge test of Iowa's current six-game winning streak.
 
