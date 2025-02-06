Iowa WBB at Minnesota LIVE Thread **

Adam Jacobi
Dec 30, 2022
Good evening and happy Thursday, Hawkeye fans. Big-time game for Iowa at Minnesota tonight, tipping off at 7 PM on BTN.
No new injuries to report for either team. Iowa's report is still just Kennise Johnson; next time I get a chance I'll ask a coach if there's a path forward for Kennise to contribute this season. With the talent already ahead of her and coming in, seems like her best opportunity to contribute on the court is at another school.
Minnesota is still without Mara Braun, who cannot stay healthy with foot problems, but the Gophers are not struggling without her (unlike last season). Minnesota is 18-5 (6-5), and undefeated against unranked opponents. They have a very balanced attack without Braun, which can be more difficult for an inexperienced team to defend as there's often not a "top priority" like JuJu Watkins to help simplify the assignment. (BTW, Aaliyah Guyton D-ing up JuJu and vice versa on Sunday might have been AG's biggest WOW moment of the season).
Iowa opened as a 3.5 favorite but that line has shifted 5 points in Minny's direction, per ESPN. Either team will likely lock up an NCAA tourney bid with a win, and Minnesota hasn't beaten Iowa since sweeping the 2017-18(!) series, so I expect a spirited contest from both teams.
Who do you all want to see have a big game for the Hawkeyes tonight? What's on the menu, @WaterlooChazz???
