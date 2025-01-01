Iowa WBB vs. PSU Live Thread **

Adam Jacobi
HB All-American
Staff
-
- Dec 30, 2022
-
- 3,400
-
- 4,423
-
- 113
Howdy and happy 2025, Hawkeye fans!
Iowa women just tipped off at Penn State, with no surprises from the starting lineup or on the injury report. Early score is PSU 12-6 with Iowa missing its first six shots from deep. Feuerbach is 0-3, Olsen 0-2.
First media timeout of the game.
