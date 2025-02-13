Iowa WBB vs Rutgers GAME THREAD ***

RossWB
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-14, 2-11 Big Ten)
WHEN: 6:30 PM CT (Thursday, February 13, 2025)
WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA)
TV: BTN+ (tbd)
RADIO: Hawkee Radio Network (Rob Brooks, Kathryn Reynolds)
MOBILE: bigtenplus.com ($)
ONLINE: bigtenplus.com ($)
FOLLOW: @HawkeyeBeacon | @IowaWBB | @IowaonBTN
LINE: Iowa -21.5 (total of 147.5)
21.5 is a BIG spread for a conference game, but the bottom of the Big Ten is pretty weak this year and Rutgers is definitely part of that bottom. The Scarlet Knights have won two of their last four games (their only B1G wins, in fact), but those were also over fellow bottom-dwellers Penn State (1-12) and Purdue (2-11). Prior to that, Rutgers had been on an eight-game losing skid.
That spread is also likely reflective of the fact that Kiyomi McMiller is OUT for Rutgers tonight. McMiller, a freshman guard, has been the Scarlet Knights' leading scorer this year at 18.7 ppg.
