ADVERTISEMENT

*** Iowa WBB vs Rutgers GAME THREAD ***

RossWB

RossWB

HB Heisman
Staff
Feb 1, 2006
7,455
5,231
113
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-14, 2-11 Big Ten)
WHEN: 6:30 PM CT (Thursday, February 13, 2025)
WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA)
TV: BTN+ (tbd)
RADIO: Hawkee Radio Network (Rob Brooks, Kathryn Reynolds)
MOBILE: bigtenplus.com ($)
ONLINE: bigtenplus.com ($)
FOLLOW: @HawkeyeBeacon | @IowaWBB | @IowaonBTN
LINE: Iowa -21.5 (total of 147.5)

21.5 is a BIG spread for a conference game, but the bottom of the Big Ten is pretty weak this year and Rutgers is definitely part of that bottom. The Scarlet Knights have won two of their last four games (their only B1G wins, in fact), but those were also over fellow bottom-dwellers Penn State (1-12) and Purdue (2-11). Prior to that, Rutgers had been on an eight-game losing skid.

That spread is also likely reflective of the fact that Kiyomi McMiller is OUT for Rutgers tonight. McMiller, a freshman guard, has been the Scarlet Knights' leading scorer this year at 18.7 ppg.

GAME LINK:
www.bigtenplus.com

Rutgers at Iowa

Rutgers at Iowa
www.bigtenplus.com www.bigtenplus.com
 
  • Like
Reactions: Torg
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

RossWB

*** Iowa MBB at Rutgers GAME THREAD ***

Replies
70
Views
1K
The Press Box
Carolina. Hawk
Carolina. Hawk
QChawks

******Iowa vs Rutgers Game Thread******

Replies
459
Views
14K
Iowa Men's Basketball
MrsScrew
MrsScrew
QChawks

******Rutgers vs Iowa Game Thread******

Replies
25
Views
2K
Iowa Women's Basketball
flaiawis
flaiawis
RossWB

*** Iowa MBB vs #21 Wisconsin GAME THREAD ***

Replies
51
Views
1K
The Press Box
swagsurfer02
swagsurfer02
RossWB

*** Iowa MBB at UCLA GAME THREAD ***

Replies
82
Views
2K
The Press Box
ClintonHawk
C
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back