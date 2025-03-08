LIVE THREAD: Iowa WBB vs Ohio State (Big Ten Tournament)

RossWB
HB Heisman
Staff
-
- Feb 1, 2006
-
- 7,836
-
- 5,571
-
- 113
WHO: #13 Ohio State Buckeyes (24-5, 13-5 Big Ten)
WHEN: approx 7:45-8:00 PM CT (Friday, March 7, 2025)
WHERE: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN)
TV: BTN
RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Rob Brooks, Kathryn Reynolds)
MOBILE: foxsports.com/mobile
ONLINE: foxsports.com/live
FOLLOW: @HawkeyeBeacon | @IowaWBB | @IowaonBTN
LINE: Ohio State -2.5 (total of 147.5)
Iowa's potential revenge tour in the Big Ten Tournament continues with a game against #13 Ohio State, the 3-seed in the Big Ten Tournament. OSU was one of two teams to beat Iowa since Jan 19. (UCLA was the other.) As you probably remember, that was one heck of a game -- Iowa put together a furious fourth quarter comeback in Columbus to take OSU to OT, but fell a bit short in the extra session. If they can play as well as that -- or as well as they've been playing during the current 10-2 stretch -- they should have a great opportunity to get another upset W.
In terms of upset-watch, favorites are 1-1 so far today at the Big Ten Tournament -- USC held off an upset bid from Indiana, but Maryland got absolutely blasted by Michigan (98-71!). As of this writing, UCLA and Nebraska are locked in a tight game.
WHEN: approx 7:45-8:00 PM CT (Friday, March 7, 2025)
WHERE: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN)
TV: BTN
RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Rob Brooks, Kathryn Reynolds)
MOBILE: foxsports.com/mobile
ONLINE: foxsports.com/live
FOLLOW: @HawkeyeBeacon | @IowaWBB | @IowaonBTN
LINE: Ohio State -2.5 (total of 147.5)
Iowa's potential revenge tour in the Big Ten Tournament continues with a game against #13 Ohio State, the 3-seed in the Big Ten Tournament. OSU was one of two teams to beat Iowa since Jan 19. (UCLA was the other.) As you probably remember, that was one heck of a game -- Iowa put together a furious fourth quarter comeback in Columbus to take OSU to OT, but fell a bit short in the extra session. If they can play as well as that -- or as well as they've been playing during the current 10-2 stretch -- they should have a great opportunity to get another upset W.
In terms of upset-watch, favorites are 1-1 so far today at the Big Ten Tournament -- USC held off an upset bid from Indiana, but Maryland got absolutely blasted by Michigan (98-71!). As of this writing, UCLA and Nebraska are locked in a tight game.