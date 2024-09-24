ADVERTISEMENT

Monday (well, Tuesday) Six-Pack, 9/24: Evaluating the Tim Lester Era, and more

Adam Jacobi

Adam Jacobi

HB All-American
Staff
Dec 30, 2022
2,504
3,491
113
Hello friends! Apologies for the Tuesday installment of a Monday feature, but evidently my body needed a rest and recovery day after that MSP road trip. Used to be I'd have to do something like drink to get something like that; now I'm just too old to be in a car for 8 1/2 hours over the course of 24, apparently. Love aging. Love it so much.

Onward!

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
Reactions: kwik44
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Adam Jacobi

Monday Six-Pack, 9/16: Kaleb Johnson, Phil Parker, WBB Recruiting, More

Replies
3
Views
1K
The Press Box
WaterlooChazz
W
Adam Jacobi

Monday Six-Pack, 8/19: Playoffs? PLAYOFFS?!

Replies
1
Views
747
The Press Box
WaterlooChazz
W
Eliot Clough

Iowa's New Offense According to Tim Lester

Replies
0
Views
540
The Press Box
Eliot Clough
Eliot Clough
Adam Jacobi

Monday Six-Pack 7/8: WNBA ROY, more

Replies
9
Views
1K
The Press Box
Fryser Soze
Fryser Soze
I

Tip of the Cap to Lester

Replies
44
Views
3K
Iowa Football
SI_NYC
SI_NYC
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back