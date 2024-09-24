Monday (well, Tuesday) Six-Pack, 9/24: Evaluating the Tim Lester Era, and more

Adam Jacobi
HB All-American
Staff
-
- Dec 30, 2022
-
- 2,504
-
- 3,491
-
- 113
Hello friends! Apologies for the Tuesday installment of a Monday feature, but evidently my body needed a rest and recovery day after that MSP road trip. Used to be I'd have to do something like drink to get something like that; now I'm just too old to be in a car for 8 1/2 hours over the course of 24, apparently. Love aging. Love it so much.
Onward!
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Onward!
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.