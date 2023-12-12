OC interview candidate

ADVERTISEMENT

Hearing from across the river that a certain former Nebraska head coach interviewed with Kirk recently for the opening OC position. No, not Bo Pelini. Or Bob Devaney.

If this came to pass, I'd be floored. Not because it doesn't make sense — resume's great and he's clearly got time and financial freedom (via buyout) on his hands — but this would be a jarring departure from Kirk's usual MO. Don't think he's ever hired a former FBS head coach at Iowa, to say nothing of one from a division rival.
 
