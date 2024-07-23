Hawkeye Beacon - No.1 Kicker Scott Starzyk talks Commitment, All-American Status Committing to Iowa and becoming an Under Armour All-American within a few days, Scott Starzyk had a busy weekend.

Spoke with Scott yesterday after he got back from a big Kohl's Kicking camp in Tennessee.Talk about a huge weekend for the newest Hawkeye -- not only did he commit, but Starzyk earned a spot on the 2025 Under Armour All-American game as well.STORY: