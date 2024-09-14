Troy @ IOWA ***** Game Thread

After a disappointing game against isu, can the Hawkeyes bounce back? Need a good tune-up game before entering B1(8)G play. Iowa comes out with a mission and gets back on the winning track with 2nd teamers getting some good reps. Can Iowa shut out Troy? Would KF defer to the second half IF Iowa wins the toss or will he want the offense on the field first? Iowa 'should' win this game and cover the 20+ point spread. Troy 6, IOWA 37. GO HAWKS!!!