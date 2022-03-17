WBB NCAA Tournament Media Day

KyleHuesmann
NCAA Tournament Media Day – IOWA CITY REGIONAL
Tom made the long trip out east to Buffalo, while I make the short trip across town to Carver for the Iowa City Regional, hosted by the Iowa Women’s Basketball team. Friday’s two games are sold out at an attendance of 14,382. Due to the NCAA’s setup for games, some seats had to be taken out. We will be meeting with each team today, including head coach and a couple players, as well as watching the first 15-20 minutes of each team’s practice.
Team Media Times
Colorado – 10:45am to 11:20am
Iowa – 12:25pm to 1:00pm
Creighton – 2:05pm to 2:40pm
Illinois State – 3:45pm to 4:20pm
I will post quotes from each press conference, as they are completed throughout the day.
Colorado Buffaloes (22-8) (9-5 away from home)
HC JR Payne – 6th season at Colorado, NIT appearance in 2021
5-7 vs Q1 – defeated Oregon and Arizona
8-1 vs Q2
9-0 vs Q3/4
F Mya Hollingshed (14.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 39.8% 3pt)
C Quay Miller (10.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 50.2% FG)
Iowa Hawkeyes (23-7) (11-4 at home)
HC Lisa Bluder – 22nd year at Iowa, 16th NCAA Tournament, 20th postseason appearance at Iowa
10-4 vs Q1
6-3 vs Q2
7-0 vs Q3/4
G Caitlin Clark (27.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.8 assists)
C Monika Czinano (21.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 67.8% FG)
F McKenna Warnock (11.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 42.3% 3pt)
Creighton Jays (20-9) (8-6 away from home)
HC Jim Flanery – 20th season at Creighton, 5th NCAA Tournament appearance
2-5 vs Q1
6-4 vs Q2
12-0 vs Q3/4
F Emma Ronsiek (14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 50.5% FG)
G Lauren Jensen (12.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 44.4% 3pt) (Iowa transfer)
G Morgan Maly (12.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 36.8% 3pt)
Illinois State Redbirds (19-13) (11-8 away from home)
HC Kristen Gillespie – 5th season at ISU, WNIT appearance in 2021, 1st NCAA appearance
1-1 vs Q1
3-5 vs Q2
14-7 vs Q3/4
G Juliunn Redmond (17.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 48.9% FG)
F DeAnna Wilson (13.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 47.6% FG)
