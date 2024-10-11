ADVERTISEMENT

WBB weekend visitor list, 10/10

What better time to bring a recruit to Iowa City than to witness “Hawkeyes from Downtown”? Here’s who we’re told is visiting this weekend:


McKenna Woliczko ‘26

Committed ‘25
Addie Deal
Journey Houston

Uncommitted ‘25
Manuella Alves
Layla Hays

Woliczko is the big fish, as mentioned in the Media Day Notes. ESPN’s #6 prospect in the 2026 class, a Team USA member and a holy terror on the wing. Hard to call anyone but South Carolina the favorite when they’re involved too, but McKenna’s on campus now, and at the same time as two commits.

And Hawkeyes From Downtown.

And the spate of local feature coverage after today’s Media Day.

All purely coincidental, of course.

Alves, a 6’3” forward from Florida who plays on the Brazilian national team, is a high priority for the staff. Hays is a 6’4” post from Wasilla, ranked #68 by ESPN.
 
