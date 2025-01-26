ADVERTISEMENT

Big WBB Recruiting Weekend

Adam Jacobi

Adam Jacobi

HB All-American
Staff
Dec 30, 2022
3,721
4,749
113
Hey all! On a family weekend but wanted to pass along some big recruiting info.

Per Chad Leistikow, Iowa is bringing in a bevy of top recruits for the USC game on February 2.

Can confirm that Jhaliana Guy (‘28 PG, Bettendorf) will be in town. She’s already getting elite offers nationwide, and Iowa is incredibly smart to be in on her early. One of my favorite prospects I’ve watched from what’s looking like a looooaded class.

Per CL, Addie Deal (‘25 top-20 commit) will be in town to help prospects like Kate Harpring (a consensus top-3 recruit in the 2026 class) and All Iowa Attack stars Jenica Lewis (‘26 top-20 guard from Johnston) and Addison Bjorn (top 20 wing).

One last, newer name reportedly visiting this weekend was Finley Chastain, top-20 (again) guard from Texas in the 2027 class.

The USC game will feature Caitlin Clark’s jersey ceremony and POTY candidate JuJu Watkins playing for the ‘Jans. Will be one of the most raucous atmospheres at Carver this year.
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: blackett73, nwhawkincr, lucas80 and 4 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

RossWB

Big wrestling recruiting weekend for Iowa

Replies
7
Views
931
The Press Box
RossWB
RossWB
Adam Jacobi

Behind the Scenes Notes from WBB Media Day

Replies
6
Views
2K
The Press Box
ft254
ft254
Adam Jacobi

The Six-Pack, 10/15: WBB Recruiting, MBB Preview, More

Replies
1
Views
1K
The Press Box
Rocket_Fran
R
RossWB

Iowa WBB Recruiting: Top Remaining Targets for 2025

Replies
5
Views
3K
The Press Box
Adam Jacobi
Adam Jacobi
Eliot Clough

Biggest Misses in 2025 for MBB Recruiting, Overall Grade

Replies
8
Views
857
The Press Box
tumorboy
tumorboy
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back