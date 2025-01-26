Big WBB Recruiting Weekend

Hey all! On a family weekend but wanted to pass along some big recruiting info.



Per Chad Leistikow, Iowa is bringing in a bevy of top recruits for the USC game on February 2.



Can confirm that Jhaliana Guy (‘28 PG, Bettendorf) will be in town. She’s already getting elite offers nationwide, and Iowa is incredibly smart to be in on her early. One of my favorite prospects I’ve watched from what’s looking like a looooaded class.



Per CL, Addie Deal (‘25 top-20 commit) will be in town to help prospects like Kate Harpring (a consensus top-3 recruit in the 2026 class) and All Iowa Attack stars Jenica Lewis (‘26 top-20 guard from Johnston) and Addison Bjorn (top 20 wing).



One last, newer name reportedly visiting this weekend was Finley Chastain, top-20 (again) guard from Texas in the 2027 class.



The USC game will feature Caitlin Clark’s jersey ceremony and POTY candidate JuJu Watkins playing for the ‘Jans. Will be one of the most raucous atmospheres at Carver this year.