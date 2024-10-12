ADVERTISEMENT

***Iowa vs. Washington GAME THREAD***

Just sat down in the press box. Hawks take on the Huskies at 11 am on Fox. Iowa favored by 2.5, according to ESPN with the over/under at 41.5.

But the number one question is this: Where's @KuwaitHawk ??? I don't usually start these ???
 
