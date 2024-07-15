July 15th MBB Availability Takeaways

Some thoughts and takeaways from today, with article(s) coming this afternoon:



-This team is so much more athletic than last year.

-I'm not sure you can keep Seydou Traore out of the starting lineup. My thinking is it's going to be Thelwell, Dix, Pa. Sandfort, Traore, and Freeman

-I've shared multiple times that I've been told by a source close to the program as well as by very informed people on the summer circuit that Chris Tadjo could start this season, but he's completely against that. He's very much in the 'I just want to learn as much as I can' mindset at the moment.

-Cooper Koch said that he sees himself as a stretch four, maybe a three who can handle the ball. He wants to mold his game off Payton Sandfort.

-Saw Owen Freeman's jumper go down a little bit more consistently, trending more with what we've heard about it over the last few months.

-Fran is happy with how things are going right now. I'm going to listen back a bit more to what he said, because I couldn't hear him super well today.

-Didn't talk with Pryce, Brauns or Mulvey, but I'm going to see if I can find clips from the other outlets and see what they had to say. Tadjo, Koch and Traore were my priorities today.



