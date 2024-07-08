ADVERTISEMENT

July 8 MBB Media Availability Takeaways

Eliot Clough

Eliot Clough

A ton of content coming from today's media availability. Some stuff coming shortly from my Twitter.

Main things coming:
-Dynamic between Drew Thelwell and Brock Harding Sharing the Backcourt
-This is a very well-built team physically. Both Harding, Owen Freeman and Ladji Dembele have put on weight.
-Freeman is planning to workout with the Garza's next month.
-As expected, Seydou Traore is an athletic freak. Don't think I saw him miss a shot today, either.
-Lots of talk about defense and athelticism
 
