July 8 MBB Media Availability Takeaways

Eliot Clough
HR All-American
Staff
- Jan 11, 2023
A ton of content coming from today's media availability. Some stuff coming shortly from my Twitter.
Main things coming:
-Dynamic between Drew Thelwell and Brock Harding Sharing the Backcourt
-This is a very well-built team physically. Both Harding, Owen Freeman and Ladji Dembele have put on weight.
-Freeman is planning to workout with the Garza's next month.
-As expected, Seydou Traore is an athletic freak. Don't think I saw him miss a shot today, either.
-Lots of talk about defense and athelticism
