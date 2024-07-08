July 8 MBB Media Availability Takeaways

A ton of content coming from today's media availability. Some stuff coming shortly from my Twitter.



Main things coming:

-Dynamic between Drew Thelwell and Brock Harding Sharing the Backcourt

-This is a very well-built team physically. Both Harding, Owen Freeman and Ladji Dembele have put on weight.

-Freeman is planning to workout with the Garza's next month.

-As expected, Seydou Traore is an athletic freak. Don't think I saw him miss a shot today, either.

-Lots of talk about defense and athelticism