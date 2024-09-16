Monday Six-Pack, 9/16: Kaleb Johnson, Phil Parker, WBB Recruiting, More

Adam Jacobi
- Dec 30, 2022
- 2,439
- 3,450
- 113
Howdy and happy Monday, everyone. Big game at Minnesota looming. Let's get into the fun stuff.
1. Rivals announced its inaugural Top 100 for the 2027 class, and Jaxx DeJean and Luke Brewer are the two in-state standouts among a handful of Iowa offers. Eliot wrote up Iowa's presence on the list — check that out when you have a chance.
I haven't seen DeJean in person yet, but Eliot and I have both seen Brewer — he's going to have his pick of destinations across the country.
2. Bumping Saturday's column on Kaleb Johnson. Not only has he grown on the field, but he's way, way more confident with the media afterward and on Tuesdays than in years past. Some of that is just that, well, he had a 2023 worth forgetting, and that's less fun to talk about than leading the nation in rushing yards. Some of it is also just plain maturity, which coaches have been waiting to see more of from K2. You can tell that he has completely bought in to Ladell Betts' coaching, and that he's enjoying the process along the way since he's seeing results.
And it sure doesn't hurt that he's running behind a big-play O-line.
Feel free to read and share with friends, it's free: https://iowa.rivals.com/news/iowa-38-troy-21-kaleb-johnson-takes-charge
(P.S. A little inside baseball, but the title is an homage to an album by one of my favorite jazz artists, Cannonball Adderley. What's y'all's favorite jazz album?)
3. Fascinating thread here on the decrease in passing yardage in the NFL, which is down early:
There's one point he makes late in the thread: "The Spread Revolution has won, and we are not returning to the smashmouth days of the '90s and early '00s. Football has become a space sport."
I see this frequently in prep games, whereas it was practically anathema (especially in Iowa) even a quarter-century ago. With the proliferation of video-based coaching at all levels, it's so much easier for high school teams to visualize and implement complex passing systems.
So what does this have to do with Iowa football?
Phil Parker's as much of a defensive genius as anyone in the country, and his vaunted, veteran defense has given up three long touchdowns in the last two weeks. The last one, featuring a route structure and double-move that caught Quinn Schulte and TJ Hall way out of position, tells me it's getting easier to find soft spots in a Parker zone. Does missing an elite corner like Cooper DeJean factor into this? Absolutely, yes. His coverage skills helped Parker get more creative with his personnel because, well, there was one side of the field he barely had to worry about. Harris, Hall, Lee, Nestor etc. are fine, but as of right now none of them are playing at an All-Big Ten caliber. Some development there would be crucial.
Regardless, though: if Troy and Iowa State can generate open looks for quick receivers downfield, against as stacked a defense as there is in college football, it tells me that there's some adaptation needed on Parker's part as well as better execution. As I mentioned on the podcast, he's earned as much benefit of the doubt as any DC in America to clean things up — but things do need to be cleaned up.
4. Tough news on Friday with 5-star Jordan Speiser picking KSU over Iowa. The source I talked to prior to Speiser's commitment wasn't surprised she was picking the 'Cats. There's definitely still optimism in the Iowa camp for the players they're still on in, like Marcella Alves Fernandes — a great sign, since they only offered her in early August.
In related news, 2028 Bettendorf prospect Jhaliana Guy picked up a Stanford offer over the weekend, so she will certainly not be flying under any radars as her HS career progresses.
At this point I expect Iowa to be involved for the long haul with Guy (no relation to Willie, that I've been able to ascertain in conversations). Will also most certainly go watch her play this winter.
5. And finally on the sports front, congratulations to Connor McCaffery for joining the Butler staff, as had been reported over the weekend. I still don't think Fran takes another head coaching job after Iowa, but with the nest emptying out and heading to Indy, it's fair to wonder what his future with Iowa and basketball in general will look like in another 12-24 months.
Connor, meanwhile, will be coaching younger brother Patrick for his senior season after P-Mac used his covid year to transfer to Butler; after that, youngest brother Jack, a 2025 prospect who committed to the Bulldogs in July.
6. Beer recommendation! Today's rec is the Lime Featherweight by Field Day, based out of North Liberty. It's an American lager, which Field Day boasts is made with 80 pounds(!) of fresh limes.
Photo by Untapped user "Craig Belly" — if that's one of you, nice work.
Remember that Bud Light Lime? This is what it ought to have been. 4.3% ABV, light, refreshing, extremely drinkable. Yes, limey, but no acting surprised about that. Make the most of the warm summer by grilling with one in your hand and thank me later.
Thanks as always for reading! Your support makes our coverage possible.
