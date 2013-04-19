Iowa-PSU Series

As the above poster stated Iowa blows a 7-0 lead in the final innings and loses game one to PSU 8-7. Iowa gave up three runs in the Bottom 9th to allow PSU who was previously 0-9 to get a win. Matt Dermody went 6 innings allowing 3 earned runs. Surprisingly enough it was Taylor Kaufman in the Bottom 9th that only got one out and gave up four hits and three earned runs.



Iowa did win game two 5-2 over Penn State against Steven Hill who no hit Iowa last year. Andrew Hanse threw 6 innings giving up 2 earned runs. Ricky Sandquist threw three scoreless innings to finish the game off.



It really sucks seeing Iowa blow a 7-0 lead, but I guess that is the story of Iowa baseball. Would've been nice to get the series today. Now we have to hope Sasha Kuebel can throw a Sunday gem and bust out of his slump.



Iowa is now 14-19 and 3-8 in the Big Ten and I would say all but out of it for the Big Ten Tournament.