Iowa-PSU Series

Looks like Dermody, Hanse, Kuebel again for Iowa.

Hanse will face Steven Hill for PSU on Saturday, Hill threw a no hitter against Iowa last year in Iowa City.

Iowa is 13-18 (2-7) while PSU is 8-24 (0-9). I don't expect Iowa to get a sweep with our inconsistencies offensively especially. A series win of 2-1 would be a nice thing for once...
 
I had all but forgotten about being no hit last year. That was awful. Hopefully Kuebel can regain that Sunday magic he had last year.
 
Hawks just blew a 7-0 lead and lost to the worst team in the Big Ten. Just end the season now.
 
As the above poster stated Iowa blows a 7-0 lead in the final innings and loses game one to PSU 8-7. Iowa gave up three runs in the Bottom 9th to allow PSU who was previously 0-9 to get a win. Matt Dermody went 6 innings allowing 3 earned runs. Surprisingly enough it was Taylor Kaufman in the Bottom 9th that only got one out and gave up four hits and three earned runs.

Iowa did win game two 5-2 over Penn State against Steven Hill who no hit Iowa last year. Andrew Hanse threw 6 innings giving up 2 earned runs. Ricky Sandquist threw three scoreless innings to finish the game off.

It really sucks seeing Iowa blow a 7-0 lead, but I guess that is the story of Iowa baseball. Would've been nice to get the series today. Now we have to hope Sasha Kuebel can throw a Sunday gem and bust out of his slump.

Iowa is now 14-19 and 3-8 in the Big Ten and I would say all but out of it for the Big Ten Tournament.
 
Well Iowa loses to Penn State 7-4. PSU was 0-9 in the conference and 9-26 overall or something like that prior to this weekend. There were no quote from Jack Dahm in the article about the game today. Sasha KUebel went 5 innings allowing 7 hits and 5 earned runs. I am not sure what it is, he just doesn't have it this year.

Iowa has two midweek game at home vs Creighton and vs Northern Illinois this week, then a three game series vs Minnesota in Iowa City. The Friday night game will be on BTN.

This team has regressed every single year the past three years since making the run to the BTT championship. I think the writing is on the wall for Jack Dahm at this point and we all know how this should end once the season is over.
 
There are no words. This is beyond ridiculous.

Something dramatic needs to happen here....and by dramatic Ol' Doodle means anything all the way up to shelving the program in favor of one in which we might have some chance of success (men's hockey or soccer maybe?).
 
