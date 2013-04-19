Iowa-PSU Series

IowaHawkeyeFBnBB4Life
Looks like Dermody, Hanse, Kuebel again for Iowa.
Hanse will face Steven Hill for PSU on Saturday, Hill threw a no hitter against Iowa last year in Iowa City.
Iowa is 13-18 (2-7) while PSU is 8-24 (0-9). I don't expect Iowa to get a sweep with our inconsistencies offensively especially. A series win of 2-1 would be a nice thing for once...
