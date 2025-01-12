LIVE Thread: Iowa WBB vs. Indiana **

Hello from Carver-Hawkeye Arena on a Sunday afternoon! If there's any dropoff in enthusiasm for the Hawks after their two B1G losses, nobody told the ticket-buying fans here — looks like it'll be a solid gold-out. Seats are still only half-full (I can assure you the traffic is nasty) but it's low double digits for the amount of fans in crimson I see.



No injuries of note for either team.



Starters should be coming in about 15.



I don't have a great read on this Indiana team — they're missing the elite star power that has defined the recent Teri Moren era, but she's a good enough coach (and Iowa is new enough) that this is the type of team that can give Iowa hell if the Hawkeyes aren't well-prepared.



What are you all looking for today?