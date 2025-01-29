ADVERTISEMENT

** LIVE Thread: Iowa WBB vs. Northwestern **

Adam Jacobi

Adam Jacobi

HB All-American
Staff
Dec 30, 2022
3,756
4,766
113
Howdy from Carver-Hawkeye Arena, as Iowa is getting ready to host Northwestern.

Hannah Stuelke is active and off the injury report, which is clean except for Kennise Johnson. Full warmups for Stuelke, unsurprisingly. Aaliyah Guyton is NOT on the injury report, but she's going through warmups out of uniform. Might mean something, might not. Keeping an eye on this.

Northwestern's injury report has Mutombo, Trumpy and Wang — they've all been injured for several weeks now, so nothing surprising for Iowa's scout.

The Wildcats may finish the season in last place in the Big Ten. They don't have size or deep shooting, so Iowa should be able to play to its own strengths tonight.

Hawkeyes favored by 25.5. Who are you looking for a big game from tonight?
 
  • Like
Reactions: WaterlooChazz
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Adam Jacobi

** Iowa WBB at Oregon LIVE Thread **

Replies
47
Views
1K
The Press Box
Adam Jacobi
Adam Jacobi
Adam Jacobi

** Iowa WBB vs. Tennessee LIVE Thread **

Replies
48
Views
1K
The Press Box
Terrykohawk
T
Adam Jacobi

** Iowa WBB vs. PSU Live Thread **

Replies
20
Views
1K
The Press Box
TigersHawks
TigersHawks
Adam Jacobi

** Iowa WBB at Illinois LIVE Thread **

Replies
26
Views
904
The Press Box
Adam Jacobi
Adam Jacobi
Adam Jacobi

** Iowa WBB vs. Rhode Island LIVE thread **

Replies
17
Views
1K
The Press Box
Adam Jacobi
Adam Jacobi
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back