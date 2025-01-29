LIVE Thread: Iowa WBB vs. Northwestern **

Howdy from Carver-Hawkeye Arena, as Iowa is getting ready to host Northwestern.



Hannah Stuelke is active and off the injury report, which is clean except for Kennise Johnson. Full warmups for Stuelke, unsurprisingly. Aaliyah Guyton is NOT on the injury report, but she's going through warmups out of uniform. Might mean something, might not. Keeping an eye on this.



Northwestern's injury report has Mutombo, Trumpy and Wang — they've all been injured for several weeks now, so nothing surprising for Iowa's scout.



The Wildcats may finish the season in last place in the Big Ten. They don't have size or deep shooting, so Iowa should be able to play to its own strengths tonight.



Hawkeyes favored by 25.5. Who are you looking for a big game from tonight?