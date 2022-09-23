Mississauga vs Iowa Fall Baseball Notes

Iowa defeated Mississauga Academy 32-1 in 15 innings in the Fall Baseball Opener. Next game is Friday against Iowa Central.



-HITTERS-

SS Michael Seegers: (3/4) 2 1B, 2B, 4 runs, BB

LF Sam Petersen: (0/1) 3 BB, 2 runs

DH Keaton Anthony: (1/2) HR (grand slam), BB, HBP, 2 runs

1B Brennan Dorighi: (0/1) 1B, sac fly RBI, reached via error, 2 runs

DH Raider Tello: (0/2) 1B, BB, 2 runs

CF Kyle Huckstorf: (2/4) 1B, 3B, BB, 3 runs

3B Sam Hojnar: (4/4) 2 1B, 2B, HR (two-run), 3 runs

C Cade Moss: (2/3) 1B, 2B, run scored

2B Gable Mitchell: (2/4) 2 1B, BB, 2 runs

RF Brayden Frazier: (1/4) 1B, one run



Mitch Wood: (0/1) 2 BB, reached via error, 2 runs

Coy Sarsfield: (1/2) 1B

DJ Heck: (2/3) 2 1B, BB, HBP, one run

Blake Guerin: (2/5) 2 1B

Andy Nelson: (1/4) 3B, BB, 2 runs

Ben Tallman: (1/4) 2B, run scored

Ben Swails: (1/5) 2B

Ben Wilmes: (1/4) 2B, BB, run scored

Will Mulflur: (3/4) HR (solo), 2B, 3B, 2 runs

- Hit the ball hard for all three hits

Kellen Strohmeyer: (0/1) BB, HBP, run scored

Gehrig Christensen: (0/3)



-PITCHERS- (threw one inning each)

Ty Langenberg: 2 K's, 1 hit allowed

- 92 mph on the fastball

- Think he is in line to be the Friday starter

Zach Voelker: 4 K's, dropped third reached

- FB 90-92 CUT 80-81 SL 78-79 slider is similar to Will Christophersen

- Early leader for the Saturday starter spot - Cape Cod League All-Star

Jared Simpson: 2 K's, 2 BB

- 90-92 on the fastball

Keaton Anthony: 3 K's

- Right around 90 on the fastball. Really think he should see a bigger role on the mound this coming season.

Nick Gotilla: 2 K's

- High 80s on the fastball

Aaron Savary: 2 K's

Luke Llewellyn: 3 K's, one hit allowed, WP

- Fastball 90-92 mph

- Consistency is key with him. If he can limit walks, he will be a back end of the bullpen arm

Jacob Henderson: 1 K, reached via error scored, WP

Will Christophersen: 2 K's

- 90-91 mph fastball and the slider is still a big horizontal breaker

- If he can stay healthy, he will be a late inning option in the bullpen

Cade Obermueller: 3 K's

- Impressed with Cade in his short outing

- 92-95 on the fastball and the slider is very good. Arm angle makes for an interesting pitch path.

Chas Wheatley: 2 K's

- Fastball 88-89

Marcus Morgan: 3 K's, one hit allowed, WP

Jack Young: 3 K's, ont hit allowed

- Fastball 87-89

Drew Proskovec: 3 K's, 2 BB, HBP, one hit allowed, one run (faced Iowa hitters)

- Fastball is mid 80s

Casey Day: 2 BB

Caleb Strack: 2 K's (faced Iowa hitters)

Jack Whitlock: 3 K's

- FB 87-89 CV 70-71 SL 77-78

- Mixed his pitches well. Really intruiged by what he brought to the table in his first appearance.



Iowa 19280011111510 32 27

Mississauga 00000001000000 1 4



Overall, not a ton to discuss in a 32-1 blowout. Sam Hojnar and Will Mulflur had really good days at the plate. Gable Mitchell likely push for the 2B spot, but if Sam Hojnar is going to hit like he did in this game the job will be his. Pitching staff combined for 39 strikeouts in 17.0 innings (20.6 SO/9) and gave up 7 walks. Upcoming games against Iowa Central and DMACC will be better competition and push the pitchers a little bit more. I was impressed with Voelker, Obermueller and Whitlock on the mound. Chas Wheatley and Keaton Anthony could be two guys to keep an eye on, in terms of bigger roles in the bullpen.