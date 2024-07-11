WBB Open Practice 1 thoughts

Hey all, just got back from Carver and the first of two open practices for Iowa women’s basketball. We got to talk to most of the coaches and a few of the players afterwards; we’ll get the rest of the players on Tuesday.



A few quick thoughts…



It’s very clear why Ava Heiden was a top-50 recruit in this year’s class. Practiced very well today and showed a lot of comfort and polish finishing at the glass. Instant rotation piece in the middle with starter potential soon.



Coaches are high on freshman wing Taylor Stremlow — she’s been making plays early on.



Lucy Olsen is an immediate easy fit with the team, on and off the court. Not the same skill set as CC (which, yeah, no kidding) but pass-first with a devastating midrange jumper that’s very hard to defend: elevating quickly off the move, long arms, high release. Teammates love her.



Still in the early stages of onboarding Sean Sullivan and Randi Henderson. Henderson started 7/1 but she’s away with a family member entering hospice; we’ll get to see her Tuesday. Sullivan started this week and is still getting acclimated. Didn’t get a chance to talk to him today but aiming for next week.



Hannah Stuelke, Aaliyah Guyton and Kennise Johnson were all sidelined today. Knees for all, as we understand it. Guyton and Johnson are both recovering from knee surgeries from injuries that occurred last season, and Stuelke will be good to run by the fall.



Affolter and O’Grady have been taking big steps forward this summer, and Jada Gyamfi had several good looks in practice today. She’s fun.







Story coming today.