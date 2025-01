Iowa MBB at USC GAME THREAD ***

PREVIEW: Iowa MBB at USC Previewing Iowa's Tuesday night game against USC.

USC Trojans (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten)9:30 PM CT (Tuesday, January 14, 2025)Galen Center (Los Angeles, CA)FS1 (Guy Haberman, Casey Jacobsen)Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bobby Hansen) @CBBonFOX | @IowaonBTNUSC -2.5 (total of 162.5)Iowa -1 (Iowa 53% chance of winning)What a difference a week makes -- for both Iowa and USC . Iowa entered last week off a demoralizing, thoroughly one-sided 116-85 drubbing at Wisconsin ; the Hawkeyes responded with two of their best games of the season, topping Nebraska in overtime 97-87 after a big second half surge and dismantling Indiana 85-60 on the weekend.The Trojans didn't have quite as good a week as the Hawkeyes -- USC lost 82-69 at Indiana in mid-week -- but they picked up one of the most surprising road wins of the Big Ten season so far on Saturday, dropping Illinois 82-72 in Champaign. The Trojans return home for a stretch of four of the next five games at home with some extra confidence after that strong win over the Illini.MORE HERE: