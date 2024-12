Iowa MBB vs #3 ISU LIVE Thread ***

PREVIEW: Iowa MBB vs No. 3 Iowa State Previewing Iowa's CyHawk clash with Iowa State.

#3 Iowa State Cyclones (7-1)6:30 PM CT (Thursday, December 12, 2024)Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA)FS1 (Cory Provus and Bill Raftery)Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bobby Hansen) @CBBonFOX | @IowaonBTNIowa State -5.5 (total of 159.5)Iowa State -5 (Iowa State 69% chance of winning)After a two-game appetizer of Big Ten action, Iowa returns to non-conference play for a few more weeks -- and faces its toughest test of the season so far: #3 Iowa State , 7-1 on the season and looking every bit the part of a Top-5 team. The game is also the annual CyHawk clash, of course, which hasn't featured many close games of late.Since an 84-78 Iowa State win in 2018, no CyHawk game has been decided by less than 14 points (a 98-84 Iowa win in 2019). Last year was one of the most lopsided, with Iowa State rolling Iowa, 90-65, in Ames. The Hawkeyes have won four-straight games over the Cyclones in Iowa City, by an average of 18.8 points per game.MORE HERE: