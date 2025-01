Iowa MBB vs Minnesota GAME THREAD ***

PREVIEW: Iowa MBB vs Minnesota Previewing Iowa's Tuesday game against Minnesota.

Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-9, 1-6 Big Ten)8:00 PM CT (Tuesday, January 21, 2025)Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA)BTN (Kevin Kugler and Shon Morris)Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bobby Hansen) @CBBonFOX | @IowaonBTNIowa -7.5 (total of 149.5)Iowa -10 (Iowa 81% chance of winning) Iowa returns from a miserable Los Angeles road trip badly in need of a rebound game -- and the Big Ten schedule makers couldn't have delivered a friendlier option than a home game against Minnesota . The Gophers are 9-9 overall and just 1-6 in Big Ten play. Minnesota is coming off their first league win of the year, an 84-81 overtime win over Michigan thanks to an improbable Dawson Garcia Aside from the Michigan game, the Gophers have had a few other close calls in league play as well, including an 89-88 2OT loss to Ohio State two weeks ago and a 77-71 loss at Maryland last week. That said, the Gophers' other four league losses have been by an average of 18.5 points per defeat.MORE HERE: