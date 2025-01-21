ADVERTISEMENT

*** Iowa MBB vs Minnesota GAME THREAD ***

RossWB

RossWB

HB Heisman
Staff
Feb 1, 2006
7,176
4,886
113
WHO: Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-9, 1-6 Big Ten)
WHEN: 8:00 PM CT (Tuesday, January 21, 2025)
WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA)
TV: BTN (Kevin Kugler and Shon Morris)
RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bobby Hansen)
MOBILE: foxsports.com/mobile
ONLINE: foxsports.com/live
FOLLOW: @HawkeyeBeacon | @IowaHoops | @CBBonFOX | @IowaonBTN
LINE: Iowa -7.5 (total of 149.5)
KENPOM: Iowa -10 (Iowa 81% chance of winning)

Iowa returns from a miserable Los Angeles road trip badly in need of a rebound game -- and the Big Ten schedule makers couldn't have delivered a friendlier option than a home game against Minnesota. The Gophers are 9-9 overall and just 1-6 in Big Ten play. Minnesota is coming off their first league win of the year, an 84-81 overtime win over Michigan thanks to an improbable Dawson Garcia half-court heave.

Aside from the Michigan game, the Gophers have had a few other close calls in league play as well, including an 89-88 2OT loss to Ohio State two weeks ago and a 77-71 loss at Maryland last week. That said, the Gophers' other four league losses have been by an average of 18.5 points per defeat.

MORE HERE:
iowa.rivals.com

PREVIEW: Iowa MBB vs Minnesota

Previewing Iowa's Tuesday game against Minnesota.
iowa.rivals.com iowa.rivals.com
 
  • Like
Reactions: WaterlooChazz
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

RossWB

*** Iowa MBB vs Indiana GAME THREAD ***

Replies
101
Views
2K
The Press Box
RossWB
RossWB
RossWB

*** Iowa MBB at Michigan Game Thread ***

Replies
148
Views
2K
The Press Box
Warthog99
W
RossWB

*** Iowa MBB at UCLA GAME THREAD ***

Replies
82
Views
2K
The Press Box
ClintonHawk
C
RossWB

*** Iowa MBB at USC GAME THREAD ***

Replies
93
Views
2K
The Press Box
ClintonHawk
C
RossWB

*** Iowa MBB vs Utah Game Thread ***

Replies
58
Views
2K
The Press Box
2432Hawk
2432Hawk
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back